Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everyone,
I am pleased with the website improvements and the conversations on soft-matter.
here’s a poem I wrote last night:
and here is a photo from blood I looked at yesterday showing a fibre formed from synthetic soft-matter which I think formed on the slide after a phase change from a gel state in the body.
For those who would like to join us in the …
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