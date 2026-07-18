Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everyone,
One of our group has examined a local anaesthetic that appears remarkably unremarkable under the microscope. Compared with the structural complexity we normally encounter, the difference is striking—almost chalk and cheese. We will be discussing these observations further tomorrow.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89783924659?pwd=ogFp99eb2tUU3gFzkHQ…
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