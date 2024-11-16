Hi guys,

Thanks for your ongoing support I do appreciate it.

I finally managed to finish my first paper this decade.

It looks like this:

Hopefully the reviewers won’t find too much to change and you will be able to see it online soon!

Tomorrow we are going to have a meeting dedicated to recent findings from Will and FM8 where we will look at the Skyderweb (as coined by Seth) which is spiderweb that fell from the sky aka the California Spider Silk Investigation. The story however starts with FD8 - so good skills for the hard work and tenacity and kudos to FM8!

For those who would like to get familiar with the back story please check out FM8’s Substack - the second link has some of Will’s recent photos too and hopefully FM8 may drop in tomorrow as well

I look forward to further discussions!

David

All assistance much appreciated! (Coffees are now reduced in price!)