Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everyone,
Just a quick note ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at the usual time.
I’ll be presenting my latest paper on Trivortex-treated dental anaesthetics, and I’m pleased to report more encouraging results in terms of disrupting the self-assembly structures we’ve been tracking.
I’d also like to revisit some of the blood findings, particularly the markers o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.