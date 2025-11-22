Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
(Tomorrow, we discuss Electrical Field Entrainment Technology!)
Hi guys,
Well, a month after my hearing I’ve self-published my first book.
I’ll have a lot more to say about this over the next week, but if you’ve enjoyed the poetry and the pictures — and you’d like to pick up a 48-page book with 21 poems and 21 images — it’s now available on Amazon.
This is just the beginning. I’ll be doing much more to promote it very …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.