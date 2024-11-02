Hi guys,

I have been a bit quiet as I have been focussing very hard on getting my first post-Covid paper finished. 5200 words and over 40 pictures so I think it will be interesting to see the response. It has to go through peer review but hopefully that won’t be too long a process.

As part of the paper I repeated some experimental controls.

I re-looked at:

I had to look up that logo when I did this the first time round - that is Astra Zenica. I would imagine that thousands of these get used in Australia every day…

This is the crystal that formed after the first sessile droplet evaporation:

Not much to write home about but this was the second one. Now interesting to consider what constituent has concentrated enough after the second evaporation to make this difference or was it the cells that were produced after the second or cumulatively or something else. It ain’t just “salt and cholesterol” that’s for sure …

Which was a bit more interesting, especially as it continued to evolve:

and evolve:

it even looked great in bright field!

So lots to discuss. I hope that Dan Broudy will join us from Japan and Lorena Diblasi from Argentina and we can discuss the publication landscape.

If you can’t make it then I look forward to seeing you after the election.

I hope you are having a great weekend!

Best

David

PS I am most grateful for the support!