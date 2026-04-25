Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys,
Working on Atlas number 3 which goes some way towards explaining the strange stuff I saw in my early videos of Pfizer Comirnaty. I look forward to making that all available soon via Amazon and hopefully a PDF that can be shared.
Tomorrow after the first hour Sally Clarke will be joining us from the Philippines to discuss infant mortality statist…
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