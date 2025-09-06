Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys,
Tomorrow we will start by re-visiting our discussions last week on Agrihotra. Then we will have some discussions regarding crystal formations in dental anaesthetics, budesonide and botox and learnings from the last couple of weeks.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87579905361?pwd=lyITiEerWOruBGklwR1TplYr58uHvB.1
Cheers
David
