Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys,
This week I have been working on my first two atlases essentially Volume 1 on Pfizer Comirnaty and dental anaesthetic but have also included Masterpeace, Affluria Quad influenza vaccine and a generic budesonide nebulising solution.
All show phase changes under experimental conditions i.e. gel, colloids, fibres and crystals.
I am also putting the f…
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