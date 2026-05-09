Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everyone,
I am currently locked out of Amazon unless I obtain a digital ID, so in the meantime I have been revamping my website at drdavidnixon.com.
So have a wee squizz.
I have now made all of my books freely available for download through the NixonLab Library, including the Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures series and the newer essays and discussion pap…
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