Hi everybody,

I hope you saw the last post for those who want to join in tomorrow3:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89511779979?pwd=QpoyQCT8VG9IOdwxe5FjKLmvZofaS0.1

Cheers

David

Plate 112. Popular nutritional supplement preparation showing two square crystalline domains with complex internal structure connected by both a fibre and a secondary crystalline bridge. T…