Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everybody,
I hope you saw the last post for those who want to join in tomorrow3:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89511779979?pwd=QpoyQCT8VG9IOdwxe5FjKLmvZofaS0.1
Cheers
David
Plate 112. Popular nutritional supplement preparation showing two square crystalline domains with complex internal structure connected by both a fibre and a secondary crystalline bridge. T…
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