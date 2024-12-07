Hi guys,
I am pleased to let you know that Danny Broudy wiĺl lead a teaching session tomorrow at 8am Brisbane time after we have had some small talk for the first hour.
This will broadly be about what we discussed last week.
I am sure some of you will have seen Sasha Latypova's support of Anne Urlich's criticism of Dan and YoungMi's paper so I am sure we w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.