Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi everyone,
I have been busy finishing a paper on the effects of orgonite on self-assembly in dental anaesthetic. It has helped me put some fresh idea around things I have seen in the recent past.
I hope to have that finished soon. In the meantime I look forward to further discussions:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83014588073?pwd=7n6nXPhQ0a7aB2L90Lk9nzwBvAR…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.