Hi everyone,

Interesting times. I have done 2 podcasts recently with Cafe Locked Out and another interview with Alex Saunders but I have not been good at posting the links. Note to self. I have also been asked to respond to a number of different podcasts on the nanotech in medications and in blood. I will try and catch up on all that over the next few weeks. I did do a number of blood checks last week and I certainly did not expect to be a spokesperson on what’s in the blood - but happy to take that on as well.

I have written a bit this year. Having my own journal means

that I was able to keep writing and didn’t have to slow down. So please visit www.journalbnt.org if you haven’t or haven’t recently and do have a look at what’s there.

I am still processing events from last week, technically the week before and I have been enjoying writing more poems. It feels a bit like laughing at your own jokes, but others seem to enjoy reading them so that’s great. Please tell me if it’s crap and I will stop, well maybe, probably not - it’s too much fun.

I have assembled more than 40 poems and have paired them with photos from my first paper on Pfizer Comirnaty. I hope to have this published soon but let’s see how the week goes…

Last week I was north of Brisbane, and I had a close encounter with a snake. So far nobody has asked me if the snake was photoshopped and was it made of cholesterol or salt. Neither have been asked to prove it was a snake with dissection or electron microscopy and everybody so far has been happy with the photo evidence.

I look forward to discussions tomorrow which will probably start with looking at the last paper and some more blood.

I hope your weekend is going well.

David

If you’d like to support this work or explore further, these links are the best places to start:

👉 Explore more at drdavidnixon.com 👉 Read the full research archive at journalbnt.org

link for meeting tomorrow: