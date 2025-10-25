Sunday meeting and some feedback on my hearing last week
(meeting link at the end)
Hi everyone,
I am still process of working my way through the events of last week and I will have more to say once i receive the official report card.
Thank you for the ongoing support I am most grateful, and I look forward to seeing those tomorrow who want to take our discussions further.
David
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84509876524?pwd=u0VKpuWJla4NpMnpLitH…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.