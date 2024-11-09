Hi guys,

fast forward a week… wow wasn’t that an interesting 7 days… this is what the crystal looks like now one week later. It has at least 4 layers to it…. nuts! The Dark field images were taken a week ago. (except for the one on the title that was yesterday) Quite a bit of change eh..

Anyway a bit of fun to be had I reckon with AI.

My mate Lyndon asked Chat GTP a question about one of these photos and got an interesting response.

I thought it would be fun to see how many different responses I can get from different questions from around the world and I will spend some time this week looking for a suitable prize or two…. as well as a judging panel… :-).

All entries to the competition get a 3 month free paid subscription to Nixonlab substack..

- So please use an image from my website or substack or one of your own… ;-).

and email your question and answer and photo to David@drdavidnixon.com.

Winners will be announced on Cafe Locked Out sometime this month!

Have a great weekend!

David

PS I am most grateful for the support!