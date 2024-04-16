Hi guys,

Last week I had an interview with Canadian Chris James - “A Warrior Calls”,

We covered a lot of my previous work but the focus was on the recent work with

and the recent pictures of unusually identical red blood cells.

I certainly think this blood is being synthesised - that is what appears to be happening and I don’t have any other explanation!

My experience over the last few years is that a large group of red blood cells all look the same but not EXACTLY the same.

This is a screen shot from last year:

All recognisably red blood cells…

What about these next two people? First un-vaxxed, well man in his 40’s. Second vaccine injured after 2x Pfizer. I am sure you will also note the unusual symmetrical membrane appearance:

I have been aware for a while of small populations of identical cells but not like this!

I would ask anybody that is looking at blood to please keep an eye out for this.

David

