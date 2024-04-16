Hi guys,
Last week I had an interview with Canadian Chris James - “A Warrior Calls”,
We covered a lot of my previous work but the focus was on the recent work withand the recent pictures of unusually identical red blood cells.
I certainly think this blood is being synthesised - that is what appears to be happening and I don’t have any other explanation!
My experience over the last few years is that a large group of red blood cells all look the same but not EXACTLY the same.
This is a screen shot from last year:
All recognisably red blood cells…
What about these next two people? First un-vaxxed, well man in his 40’s. Second vaccine injured after 2x Pfizer. I am sure you will also note the unusual symmetrical membrane appearance:
I have been aware for a while of small populations of identical cells but not like this!
I would ask anybody that is looking at blood to please keep an eye out for this.
David
All support gratefully received!
www.drdavidnixon.com
I can attest to synthetic blood. It comes out when I remove Morgellons/CDB biosynthetic organisms.
The synthetic blood is the wrong color red. It's sticky and shiney and has very little clear fluid that comes out with it like my real blood which also comes out when I remove the organisms. The difference between the synthetic blood and my natural blood is obvious.
I don't think it's cloned since that would result in an identical replication, at least to my mind. The synthetic blood is far from identical to my natural blood and is transformed.
I've observed it for some time. Thank you for all your work. God Bless.
Yikes So they cloning the blood. ? With synthetic ??