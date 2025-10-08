There are moments in science when one image changes everything. A fossil reshapes the evolutionary tree. A particle track opens a new branch of physics. A single microscope frame can challenge entire narratives.

This is one of those images.

Captured in late 2022 from a Pfizer Comirnaty sample, four months old, with no coverslip and magnified at 200×, the structure you see below became known as The Plugged-In Phenomenon. The high-resolution version of this poster (200 MB TIFF, printable at A2) is now available for anyone to examine closely — no excuses, no gatekeeping.

👉 🔗 Download the high-resolution TIFF

👉 🔗 Download the low-resolution version (fast)

Before and After: 7 – 9 December 2022

Below are two frames taken two days apart, showing the same rectangular base and surrounding field under dark field microscopy.

7 December 2022: The base structure is visible, but the blue filament is not yet connected.

9 December 2022: The filament now appears to be plugged in to the rectangular base.

Importantly, the connection event itself was not witnessed in real time — but these two images provide clear before-and-after evidence that the configuration changed in situ, within the same sample.

📸 Magnification: 200× Microscopy: Dark field

Why this matters

When this image was first shown publicly, the reaction from key online commentators — Jikkyleaks, Geoff Pain, Ryan Cole, and others — wasn’t to engage with the evidence. It was to dismiss it outright. No analysis. No curiosity. Just silence or ridicule.

And yet, there it is:

A rectangular base with sharp geometric boundaries.

A filament or wire-like structure entering the rectangle, clearly making a connection.

Surrounding micro-crystals scattered across the field.

No digital manipulation, other than a slight sharpening.

This isn’t a thought experiment. It’s a photograph. And it happened under controlled conditions.

The Rant Poem

This poster features a short piece I wrote in response to the absurdity of the situation — a refusal by so many to even acknowledge what’s visibly there. It’s equal parts frustration and dry humour.

Mateo once described this phenomenon as “not just the elephant in the room… it’s the fart in the elevator.”

And he’s right. The odour is unmistakable. Most simply pretend it isn’t there.

Why the poster matters

High-resolution posters like this force the conversation into the physical world. They bypass social media noise. They demand engagement.

This particular file is large enough to print beautifully at A2 size (or larger), making it suitable for presentations, exhibitions, conferences, or simply hanging in your lab or clinic. The idea is simple: if those who loudly dismiss refuse to engage online, let them confront the image offline — in real size, real resolution.

Technical details

Sample: Pfizer Comirnaty, ~4 months old

Coverslip: None

Magnification: 200×

Microscopy: Dark field

Editing: Minimal (only slight sharpening; no compositing, no AI tools)

Date: Late 2022

(Upscaled with Topaz Gigapixel AI for print resolution.)

Call to Action

If you’re a researcher, clinician, or simply someone who believes that evidence deserves scrutiny, download the image. Print it. Share it. Bring it into discussions, seminars, classrooms, Telegram groups — wherever critical conversation is happening.

If critics want to dismiss, make them dismiss the actual image. Not a meme. Not a rumour. This.

I hope your week is going well.

David

PS Thanks again for the support that has enabled me to make this happen.