Journal Launch Reflection

Today was mostly about wrestling with Word formatting errors. Turns out, hitting Ctrl + Alt + Shift + S all at once is a magic trick I never would’ve fished out of a manual. Thanks to ChatGPT, I finally figured it out, and the formatting issues are sorted — at least for now.

I’ve officially done a soft launch of the journal today. It’s not perfect, but as a good friend of mine, Dr. Gary Sinclair, once said: “Don’t let perfect get in the way of good.” Gary was the lead physician at Mangere Family Doctors around 20 years ago, back when we were both working on implementing long-term condition guidelines in general practice. Another gem of his was: “Make the right thing to do the easiest thing to do.”

Reflecting on that this morning, I couldn’t help but notice that none of my former colleagues have reached out to me about what I’m doing. Exactly none. Maybe that’s because what I’m doing isn’t the easy ticket. Maybe it’s because it challenges too much, asks too many uncomfortable questions, or just doesn't fit the sanctioned narrative.

Or maybe I’m just wrong. Maybe it’s all science fiction. In which case I don’t know what to do with this:

or this:

For another 158 pictures, 115 pages and 18500 odd words please visit the journal

website: www.journalBNT.org.

But the evidence says otherwise, and it’s important that someone follows the threads wherever they lead. So, for now, I’ll keep going. The journal is here. Not perfect, but good — and the culmination of nearly three years of work. And I can say with certainty, the output has been nothing short of intriguing. Substack has been (almost) my only source of income and I am grateful to my paid subscribers - you have made this possible! Please feel free to share it around!

More to come.

Cheers

David

