Hi guys,
Journal Launch Reflection
Today was mostly about wrestling with Word formatting errors. Turns out, hitting
Ctrl + Alt + Shift + S all at once is a magic trick I never would’ve fished out of a manual. Thanks to ChatGPT, I finally figured it out, and the formatting issues are sorted — at least for now.
I’ve officially done a soft launch of the journal today. It’s not perfect, but as a good friend of mine, Dr. Gary Sinclair, once said: “Don’t let perfect get in the way of good.” Gary was the lead physician at Mangere Family Doctors around 20 years ago, back when we were both working on implementing long-term condition guidelines in general practice. Another gem of his was: “Make the right thing to do the easiest thing to do.”
Reflecting on that this morning, I couldn’t help but notice that none of my former colleagues have reached out to me about what I’m doing. Exactly none. Maybe that’s because what I’m doing isn’t the easy ticket. Maybe it’s because it challenges too much, asks too many uncomfortable questions, or just doesn't fit the sanctioned narrative.
Or maybe I’m just wrong. Maybe it’s all science fiction. In which case I don’t know what to do with this:
or this:
For another 158 pictures, 115 pages and 18500 odd words please visit the journal
But the evidence says otherwise, and it’s important that someone follows the threads wherever they lead. So, for now, I’ll keep going. The journal is here. Not perfect, but good — and the culmination of nearly three years of work. And I can say with certainty, the output has been nothing short of intriguing. Substack has been (almost) my only source of income and I am grateful to my paid subscribers - you have made this possible! Please feel free to share it around!
You might not be recognised for your courage and genius in your lifetime. Albert Einstein couldn't prove some of his theories and he was considered an amazing intellectual. Maybe you should throw in an mc2 now and then? ;-)
I found out yesterday that one of my FB friends said others laughed at my Facebook page but she stoically stood by me because she could see I was right about everything. That's kind. I don't have a family now but I do have my self respect (after losing everything else) for standing with and by the truth-tellers, and my 'work' on Twitter, Facebook and Substack: I know it is more important than the approval and the accolades others covet in this lifetime.
"Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act." ~ Dietrich Bonhoeffer
God bless you, David for the work you are doing and have done. A mammoth, often thankless task, save for your minority of awakened followers. We are forever grateful for the discoveries you are making, albeit extremely worrying. Keep fighting the good fight. One day we WILL win.