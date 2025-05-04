Hi everyone,

At this morning's meeting, I tried to walk through my evolving ideas about the persistent, unknown MAC addresses we've been recording over the last four years. These aren't simple concepts to explain in real time, so I’ve taken the rest of the day to clarify my thinking—and hopefully make it more digestible.

Here's the core proposition:

I believe these MAC addresses are not random. They represent the output layer of a global bio-nano interface—a covert communications system embedded via the vaccine rollout. To borrow the words of Reiner Fuellmich: “The vaccines weren’t made for the virus—the virus was made for the vaccines.”

Building on that: I believe the MAC addresses aren’t standalone. They work in structured sets, layered and interlocked like a sequence of QR codes, broadcasting a dynamic biodigital status report. This templated output may include metadata about physiology, status, or identity.

It’s not far-fetched to suggest these signals are being picked up—not just by your phone, but potentially by WiFi routers, smart meters, and LED streetlights.

A Crystal Clue

Here is an image of a crystal with a fibre that appears to have been deliberately placed symmetrically—one of many anomalous structures I’ve documented.

For my full paper on Pfizer Comirnaty—including the background behind this image—please visit www.journalbnt.org and download and share the PDF: Active Microscale Construction in Pfizer Comirnaty.

How Does the MAC System Work?

A MAC address is a linear string of 12 hexadecimal characters—numbers 0–9 and letters A–F. Each hex character can be converted to 4 binary digits. For example, the hex character 4 becomes 0100 . Converting the entire MAC this way yields a full 6×8 binary grid—a structured 2D representation of the address.

Now, imagine stacking multiple MACs—layer upon layer—like transparency sheets aligned on top of each other. Here’s a stylized image to show what that might look like:

Here’s where it gets interesting:

At any square in the grid, the probability of the same bit (either 0 or 1) appearing across all three layers is:

0.5 × 0.5 × 0.5 = 12.5%

In other words, each square has a 12.5% chance of being “locked”—i.e., showing all 0s ( 000 ) or all 1s ( 111 ). These “locks” are what we highlight in our constancy maps—grids that visualize which bits are consistently fixed across multiple emissions.

They’re not just coincidences.

They’re signatures.

More coming soon.

—David

