I was asked to write half a page on my findings in the blood recently.

I have added a few links and provided it here:

Covid-19 the virus, the lockdowns, the injections, the politics, the propaganda, the pandemic that was, is but a footnote to a much greater problem. It is but a prelude. The main act is unfolding inside us.

As Yuval Noah Harari advisor to the World Economic Forum(WEF) chillingly informs us:

“Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale. Everything is being digitalised. Everything is being monitored”

Planning for the Great Reset is multi-generational. Dismissing the rhetoric from the WEF is a mistake. Please read this book from David Hughes - it is free to download. The link to David Hughes Substack is here:

Not looking at the blood is a mistake. And if you can’t please listen to the people who are!

Not looking at the medications that you administer is a mistake.

Consider this: your commonly used therapeutics are often produced by the same companies that produced the Covid-19 injections and regulated by the same regulators that have shown complete regulatory capture by these companies. What could possibly go wrong?

“Wot’s in the shots”, authored by Rebecca Weisner appeared In the Spectator magazine on the 5th November 2022. I followed this article with a short piece titled “What’s in the blood?”. Unfortunately after initial enthusiasm the Spectator declined to have further discussions. It is available here: “What’s in the blood?”

Furthermore, all our blood has deteriorated massively since that article was written. Those of us looking are seeing rapid die-off of cells on the slide, large amounts of hydrogel and unbelievable formations of colloidal materials in the plasma, in large cells with thick-walled membranes and inside the red and white blood cells.

And who is doing this to us?

WHO's Pulling the Strings? Covid Injections and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Part 4: Testing New Human Nodes of Connectivity authored by David Hughes, Lissa Johnson and Daniel Broudy first appeared in Propaganda in Focus on May 24, 2024. This article is subtitled: Transhumanist plans of the military-intelligence complex are grounded in tangible R&D, which is part of a long-standing public-private, military-corporate arrangement. Indeed.

It is not only tangible: it is visible in the blood. Please look.

