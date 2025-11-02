Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Nixon's avatar
David Nixon
3d

The essay is also available as the last paper at www.journalbnt.org

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John L Mason's avatar
John L Mason
3d

Thank you David. Will we now address the elephant in the room? Dr Ana Mihalcea, the Carnicom Inst., and La Quinta Columna were finding these 4yrs ago and witn my meagre means tracked MAC nos in cemetaries, large gatherings and pedestrians in public.

Using filters scanner were evidenced in supermkts and monitors in hospitals although management knew nothing of them.

Daniel first spoke of this in scripture followed by Jesus in affirming detail. For Daniel he could only call it the sanctuary fortress but Jesus referred to us being temples of the Holy Spirit. I believe Drs referred to it as the sanctum of the brain. But I have written of this in my book 'The Shortened Days' only available directly from me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture