(Pfizer Comirnaty, 12 week old sample, bright field, no coverslip 200x magnification)

It’s been two days since I published The Psyop That Wasn’t — a direct response to Dr Andrew Kaufman’s panel on so-called “nanotech hysteria.”

The comments that followed said a lot. Not just about the topic, but about how we speak when something challenges our frame.

Some responded with insight and care. Others with frustration or sarcasm. A few went for the person, not the argument.

And that — that is the heart of it.

The most dangerous psyop isn’t one with nanotech in it.

It’s the one that divides the room before the discussion begins.

The one that whispers: “Don’t look too closely. Don’t trust that person. Don’t talk.”

I’ve spent the past few years documenting engineered structures under the microscope. I’ve accused regulators of dismissal without inquiry.

But I’ve also watched the same reflex emerge within our own communities — a refusal to hold the lens steady, or to let others look through it.

In an attempt to distil these dynamics, I’ve written two poems.

“The healing begins

Only when we realise

That others benefit from this malady...

Time to take to consider the scalpel.”

A scalpel isn’t a sword.

It doesn’t hack. It discerns.

It separates tissue from scar, signal from noise, illusion from pattern. It cuts, yes — but it cuts with care, not vengeance.

That’s what discernment is.

It is not violence to ask for evidence.

It is not betrayal to examine a claim.

And it is not “psyop behaviour” to document something others don’t yet understand.

If anything, the real psyop is the suggestion that curiosity itself is a threat.

That to inquire is to divide. That to observe is to offend.

So I’m not publishing this to prolong the argument.

I’m publishing it to say: I’m still here.

Not to be right. Not to fight.

But to think — and talk — with you.

Let’s stay human.

Let’s stay open.

Let’s keep the lens clear — and the scalpel sharp.

— David

