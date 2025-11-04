Nixonlab

2d

I recently reconnected with an old friend, a practice I'm going to stop. She hates Trump (a sentiment I understand), is now an atheist, and can't wait for the next booster. (Btw, we're both RNs and worked together at several points in the past.) As she shared all her considerable and serious health issues, I asked if she would consider some other views and emailed a couple of the best and most relevant articles I've been compiling. Without the possibility of having read a thing, her immediate reaction was to discredit the author(s) and claim only published peer-reviewed studies acceptable. I gave a few more attempts, such as the compromised journals etc, defending my position, but immediately there followed how she "trusts the science," had done the proper research and it "wasn't rocket science" and accused me of spreading dangerous and misleading propaganda. With one swift swipe she completely trampled the information before her and our old friendship. It's only been a few weeks since we found each other after nearly 40 years, but sadly we don't have much to talk about if I don't engage in her complaints about health problems. Agreeing the world has gone crazy isn't enough to carry the weight.

I hate what they've done to us. So many losses.

Response poem:

As one tiny, itsy-bit of the God thing that makes all of this stuff work,

the stuff being 'US,'

I'll always know, I can't know more than anyone else, no matter what.

I wish others felt the same,

(Surely, they wish the same about me.)

But, as teensy, tinsy parts of the God thing, the little bits of matter that we are, (or not),

can't help but yelp out: "I, me, myself, and I, matter more than matter itself, and certainly more than you, and you, and all of them there with they, and theirs too.

How sad that the itsy bitsy puzzle pieces of God can't get along,

and see the whole big, beautiful picture of WE.

See everyone's eyes and what's inside, painting the truth as they see it, that no one can hide.

We're just beautiful, mad little sparks, starting bright fires so others will see

the truth that lies beyond, the me, me, me.

Daisy

