Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nikki's avatar
Nikki
1d

I’m so sorry you have had to endure this, Dr Nixon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
koppykat's avatar
koppykat
1d

Calmly stated words yet such powerful statements of truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture