We are not the first species to go extinct on this planet and we wont be the last.
I pray the psychopaths only survive long enough to suffer immensely.
I hear you and I share your sadness.
Wonderful. In the last couple of weeks, I have wondered if Mother Earth is getting fed up with us humans. The drought, the unnatural heat, the fires in Europe. The massive earthquakes, Venezuela and now Japan, the massive tornadoes in Wisconsin. Some say it is a solar storm. But all that extracting of oil, which I consider something like earth's 'blood', cannot be good either can it?
All the damage done to nature. There are still large patches of greenery, the Amazon, Canada, parts of America, large parts of northern Russia, parts of China... but one can also see how much is already destroyed.
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We are not the first species to go extinct on this planet and we wont be the last.
I pray the psychopaths only survive long enough to suffer immensely.
I hear you and I share your sadness.
Wonderful. In the last couple of weeks, I have wondered if Mother Earth is getting fed up with us humans. The drought, the unnatural heat, the fires in Europe. The massive earthquakes, Venezuela and now Japan, the massive tornadoes in Wisconsin. Some say it is a solar storm. But all that extracting of oil, which I consider something like earth's 'blood', cannot be good either can it?
All the damage done to nature. There are still large patches of greenery, the Amazon, Canada, parts of America, large parts of northern Russia, parts of China... but one can also see how much is already destroyed.