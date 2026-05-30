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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1d

And, the Pfizer trial documents, observational stated all 9 pages of severe adverse effects.

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We The 99%'s avatar
We The 99%
19h

Although he is no longer with us, his courage and light still guides us.

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