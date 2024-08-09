Dr Astrid Stuckelberger will be a familiar name to many of you as she has been a staunch proponent for the existence of nanotechnology and an equally vocal critic of the W.H.O. She has published 12 books more than me … i.e. 12 and you can find more about her on her website:

I am also grateful for her translation skills during an interview that Karl C. and I had with Astrid and French surgeon Dr Eric Loridan for alternative French media:

Yesterday I became aware, through Australia connections, of Astrid’s latest video “Ultra Vires” which speaks to the W.H.O. acting way beyond their authority.

This over-reach is completely supported by the Australian Government of course as it is by almost all governments. Clearly governments globally are acting beyond their authority but in lock-step with other agendas.

This video is also available on my website if you would like to share the link:

https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/cutting-the-head-off-the-snake-in-geneva

Meanwhile, back in Australia the Aligned Council of Australia now represents 38 community groups and a fair slice of our population. I am sure this will be of interest to everybody:

and here is a link to their latest media update email August the 2024:

“Australia remains fully committed to

concluding the WHO pandemic

agreement… Australia stands ready to

deliver on this ambition. We cannot afford

to fail.”

The Hon. Mark Butler - Minister for Health The 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, May 2024

This third link is to a website for Australians (and at our current rate of immigration I guess that means everybody) to take action and vote to reject the Australian Government position as articulated by the Hon. Mark Butler:

Hopefully we can make that counter spin…

All the best for the end of the week!

David

All assistance much appreciated!