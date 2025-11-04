Understanding Legal Ethics
Reflections from my hearing
I wanted to provide some feedback about my recent hearing.
I’d like to think I brought some ethical weight to my position.
But as I was reminded — “The Nuremberg Codes are not enshrined in law.”
In return, I was met with a legal return of serve —
in a disparate game of unequal realities.
So I wrote this.
Every one of these principles was broken in the past five years.
And yet no court, no regulator, no medical board has moved to correct them.
So here we are — again —
trying to remind the system what it means to be human.
—David
Once were human. I was once human and then I received gene therapy by deception. Moderna lists mRNA on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as "gene therapy". I have put the screenshot here: https://shonaduncan.substack.com/i/177768753/gene-therapy-via-mrna
That is where you will also find links to the United States Supreme Court decisions, and one of those documents informs us that those who have mRNA gene therapy are no longer human. We are products.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/USReports.aspx
&
https://cdn.getmidnight.com/6908ab1f9a9ecdaba4ee2509cb3451aa/files/2022/05/Vaccinated-Legally-Not-Human-.pdf 22 pages
"I identify as human. My pronouns are they/lied"
This is a war against God Almighty. I would rather stand with God and against the world than stand with the world and against God.
I am not even sure we are dealing with those who are human.