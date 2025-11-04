I wanted to provide some feedback about my recent hearing.

I’d like to think I brought some ethical weight to my position.

But as I was reminded — “The Nuremberg Codes are not enshrined in law.”

In return, I was met with a legal return of serve —

in a disparate game of unequal realities.

So I wrote this.

Every one of these principles was broken in the past five years.



And yet no court, no regulator, no medical board has moved to correct them.

So here we are — again —



trying to remind the system what it means to be human.

—David