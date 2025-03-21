Personal Reflection: The Mentors Who Shaped My Path

Among the many mentors who have shaped my journey, two in particular stood out—courageous, ethical physicians who sought truth, fought for their patients, and upheld the highest standards of medical integrity. They were not just doctors; they were guardians of medical ethics in a time when those principles were being abandoned.

Their example shaped my understanding of what it means to practise ethical medicine—not as a profession bound by bureaucracy but as a sacred duty to the people we serve.

If they were here today, I know I would be following their lead—but now, it is my time to carry forward the principles they stood for. This is my stand.

The principles remain, but the battle is different. We are now facing an era where:

✅ Science is dictated by authority, not by evidence.

✅ Doctors who prioritise patient welfare over policy adherence are treated as threats rather than healers.

✅ Ethics are ignored in favour of rigid bureaucratic compliance.

The system no longer recognises medical ethics, so I choose to act in alignment with my integrity—beyond the confines of a process that has long abandoned its own ethical foundation.

The False Premise of the Medical Council’s Case

The allegations against me were never about the validity of my clinical decisions—the facts overwhelmingly confirm that my decisions were justified. Instead, this case was about establishing a precedent:

❌ Punishing dissent

❌ Making an example of those who refuse to comply

❌ Ensuring that no doctor ever challenges flawed policies again

The entire proceeding assumed a false reality, one where:

Centralised guidelines override clinical judgment and patient autonomy.

Science is dictated by bureaucracy rather than evidence.

Medical professionals are punished for prioritising patient safety over government mandates.

I was accused of deviating from ATAGI guidelines, yet those same guidelines explicitly state that they do not override clinical judgment.

I was accused of issuing exemptions, yet the law did not make exemptions illegal—only inconvenient to those who sought absolute compliance.

The very structure of this case was built on a contradiction: an advisory framework was enforced as though it were law, and the Medical Council acted as though I had broken a rule that did not exist.

This was not a pursuit of truth. It was compliance enforcement masquerading as medicine.

ATAGI Guidelines Were NOT Law – But They Were Treated as Such

I have posted all the allegations from the Australian Medical Council here.

Please note Allegation 1, Item 16:

At material times to the allegations, the ATAGI guidelines were in force and applicable to the issuing of C19 Vaccine Exemptions.

This statement is categorically false.

✅ ATAGI guidelines are advisory, not legally binding.

✅ They explicitly defer to clinical judgment.

✅ They do not and have never carried the force of law.

Yet, this tribunal is treating them as enforceable mandates.

This sets a dangerous precedent:

➡ If doctors are prosecuted for exercising clinical discretion in cases where ATAGI guidelines were not law, then all medical autonomy is under threat.

Walking Away – Refusing to Legitimise an Unjust Process

The only response to a rigged process is to refuse to participate on its terms.

By withdrawing from this proceeding:

✔ The Medical Council is forced to own its decision without my legitimisation of the process.

✔ The tribunal’s true nature is exposed—not an impartial review, but an enforcement action.

✔ I refuse to waste time defending ethical decisions against a system that does not recognise ethics.

✔ The Council must either escalate (revealing its bias) or drop the case (proving its weakness).

"Refusing to participate in a predetermined process is not an admission of guilt, but a refusal to dignify a show trial. Participation would serve only to provide the illusion of fairness where none exists."

I am fully aware that my withdrawal does not halt the Medical Council’s process. However, my presence would only serve to provide the illusion of legitimacy to a predetermined outcome.

The burden now falls entirely on them to justify their actions without my consent, without my engagement, and without any pretense of fairness.

What Was I Accused Of? A Closer Look at the Allegations

While framed as a disciplinary proceeding, the charges against me reveal a deeper campaign to silence ethical dissent and redefine clinical independence as misconduct.

1️⃣ Issuing Medical Exemptions “Outside Guidelines”

I issued over 850 medical exemptions during the rollout.

Only 132 were selected for review —with no explanation why .

Over 290 women of childbearing age were excluded, despite pregnancy being one of the most ethically pressing concerns.

Key fact: ATAGI guidelines are advisory, not legally binding. They explicitly defer to clinical judgment. Treating independent clinical decision-making as misconduct is a dangerous distortion.

2️⃣ Failing to Adequately “Assess” Patients

Some consultations were brief—but they were never superficial.

✅ When a patient says they are terrified of vaccination, that is an assessment.

✅ When a patient reports prior injury, that is a valid contraindication.

✅ When an individual makes a clear, informed decision, coercing them into compliance is unethical.

"Informed consent is not a performance. Listening to a patient’s fears, past harm, or clear refusal is not misconduct—it is medical ethics."

3️⃣ Making Public Statements That Might “Discourage Vaccination”

Another allegation concerns my public statements during the rollout. The suggestion is that I undermined public confidence in vaccination.

But those statements were based on:

✔ Emerging data

✔ Observed harms

✔ The ethical obligation to speak

Key fact: Raising concerns is not professional misconduct. It is a basic requirement of scientific integrity.

4️⃣ Failing to Seek Ethics Approval for Microscopic Observations

I also examined patient blood under a microscope—without "ethics approval."

✅ These were non-invasive, real-time clinical observations.

✅ Patients gave informed consent.

✅ This was not research—it was clinical vigilance.

"Since when does a doctor need permission to look at blood?"

The Bigger Picture – The Collapse of Medical Ethics in the Age of Compliance

This case is not about me. It is about the survival of medicine as a profession.

If ethical physicians are criminalised for practising evidence-based, patient-centred care, then medicine ceases to be a profession—it becomes an arm of political enforcement.

If informed consent is discarded, and dissent is punished, then there is no medical ethics left to defend.

The history of medicine is filled with examples of dogma suppressing truth—until the truth could no longer be denied. That time will come again.

What Comes Next?

🔥 What You Can Do 🔥

Share this message.

Support ethical doctors who refuse to comply with injustice.

Speak out—because silence does not buy safety; it only delays accountability.

The system will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. The only question is how many lives will be affected before that happens.

👉 My full response to the Australian Medical Council is available here.

🔴 Let’s not wait for permission to tell the truth. Let’s stand for it now. 🔴

