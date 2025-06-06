Nixonlab

David Nixon
2d

Thank you all — I’m deeply moved by your words.

This moment has been a long time coming. When you're punished for saying something that later becomes policy, it exposes not just the fragility of the system, but its willingness to protect its narrative over its people.

I’m grateful not just for the support, but for the clarity so many of you express here. Whether it's the slow drip of admissions, the silence around pregnant women, or the structural damage done to trust and care, you're absolutely right: this isn't just about me.

It’s about who gets silenced, and why.

Your encouragement — and your outrage — are not lost on me. Every one of these comments strengthens the case for those of us who’ve refused to look away.

We’re not done. And as you can see, neither are they.

Let’s keep the pressure on — and the record clear.

With gratitude,

David

StruckOff
2d

The tribunal should drop your case immediately or take the immunisation authority to tribunal.

If you are guilty then so are they.

If they are not guilty then neither are you.

You have always been innocent.

And far too polite.

Your restraint is laudable.

