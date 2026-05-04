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SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
9h

Stunning, beautiful, and deeply disturbing. Thank you for your incredible work David. You write like a poet which makes these observations hit even harder.

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Carlene ND's avatar
Carlene ND
7h

David your correct & descriptive words flowed so beautifully & intelligently together that it made me cry; in recognition of my own thoughts, observations & participation of Independent Research looking through a microscope over the past 16 years.

Technical question," David does your microscope have a halogen globe or LED light source?."

Thank you David for your Excellent research contributions to the World.

Blessings Love & Gratitude Carlene

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