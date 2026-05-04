Alien is an old word. Before it belonged to spaceships, it meant foreign, strange, not native to a place. That is the sense intended here.

Not necessarily from another planet.

Not at home in the place where it was found.

Three and a half years after taking some of the videos I am now reviewing, I think I am only beginning to understand what they may show. It is a little like learning, as a student, how the shape of a bird’s wing allows flight, and then later watching a military jet climb almost vertically into the sky.

The principle is related.

The scale, purpose, and consequence are not.

The problem with these videos is not that they are dramatic. In a way, the problem is that they are not dramatic enough. They do not announce themselves in the language modern institutions are trained to recognise. They unfold slowly. They require patience. They require comparison across frames. They require the observer to stay with a field long enough to notice that it is not merely changing, but reorganising.

That is why they have been so easy to ignore.

And why ignoring them may be so dangerous.

Much of our failure begins with perception. There is an old story about a man looking for his keys under a lamp-post. A passer-by asks if that is where he dropped them. No, the man says, but this is where the light is.

Modern biology has often done the same thing. It has searched where its instruments, stains, assays, categories, and mechanisms are strongest. It has found a great deal there. That should not be dismissed. But brightness is not completeness.

We find what our methods are built to reveal.

We miss what our habits are built to ignore.

Scale adds another blindness. Human beings are poorly built for scale. We fear what is roughly our size. We ignore what is too small, too large, too distributed, too slow, or too ordinary to command attention. The sky becomes background. The particle becomes irrelevant. The field becomes nothing because it is not a single object.

Between those errors, whole worlds may pass unnoticed.

Time adds another. We recognise music because the notes arrive close enough together. Stretch the same melody across hours, days, years, or generations, and it becomes weather, ageing, coincidence, policy, background. The tune has not necessarily disappeared. We have simply lost the ability to hear it as a tune.

This is one of the problems with the videos I have been examining. The events they record are not always obvious in a single still image. Some of the important changes occur across minutes. Some across hours. Some only become recognisable after repeated viewing, or after returning to the field with a different question.

The event was hidden in two directions at once: below the scale of ordinary sight, and beyond the tempo of ordinary attention.

Biology has always contained this problem. A child is shown the caterpillar, the chrysalis, and the butterfly, and is told this is metamorphosis. But metamorphosis is not those three things. Those are named stages on either side of the event.

The real process is the dissolution, reorganisation, folding, rebuilding, and emergence that occurs between them.

Miss the window, and you miss the transformation.

You see only the nouns.

This is a language problem, and therefore a thinking problem. The diagram does not necessarily lie. That is what makes it so powerful. The caterpillar is real. The chrysalis is real. The butterfly is real. But the diagram teaches us to think in nouns, while life is happening in verbs.

We name cells, tissues, diseases, stages, outcomes, pathways, cascades, and mechanisms. Naming is necessary. But naming can also become the point where observation stops. Once the process has been labelled, the mind relaxes. It thinks it has understood the event because it has placed it inside a known sequence.

Curiosity wants to follow the change.

Education, too often, asks for the correct label.

A child asks what happens inside the chrysalis. The worksheet asks for larva, pupa, adult. The answer is marked correct. The question is left behind.

Medical school intensifies this. The curriculum is printed. The guild is transmitted. At the time, most of us mistake the printed part for the education. We memorise bones, pathways, drug names, clotting cascades, diagnostic criteria, and the approved language of disease. We are too busy recalling what we have been told to notice what else is being installed.

It is an invisible phase transition. We enter as students of the body and slowly become members of a profession, absorbing its posture, reflexes, silences, and permitted forms of doubt.

Most of us are not merely ignorant.

We are ignorant of being ignorant.

In an environment built around mass memorisation, observation disappears into the haze.

Beneath the curriculum, or perhaps above it, sits the profession itself: hierarchical, credentialed, anxious, proud, and extraordinarily vulnerable to control. One does not need to corrupt every doctor. One only needs to control the channels through which doctors are permitted to know.

The tragedy is not that doctors lack intelligence. It is that intelligence has been trained to move within authorised corridors.

Modern life has deepened the problem. We now surround ourselves with things that do not grow, do not heal, do not develop, and do not meaningfully transform. Houses stand. Cars run. Computers update, but they do not heal as tissues do. Food arrives sealed, numbered, packaged, and still. Almost everything near us has already become what it is going to be.

Then we look at the body and expect the same obedience.

We have mistaken manufacture for nature’s deepest habit.

The machine became our metaphor because the machine was what we lived among.

But living systems are not finished objects. They are processes held in temporary form. Blood, tissue, repair, inflammation, clotting, scarring, embryology, cancer, decay, regeneration, and immune response are not simply things. They are organised transitions. They depend on boundaries, gradients, timing, fluid states, gels, membranes, fibres, vesicles, fields, and local conditions. They occur in scales and tempos that the ordinary clinical eye may not be trained to follow.

The videos I have seen sit inside that gap.

They show processes that are too small for ordinary sight and too slow for ordinary attention. They are subtle enough to be dismissed, unfamiliar enough to be renamed, and broad enough in implication to be rejected before they are examined.

The implications are part of the problem.

Some observations are rejected not because they are weak, but because accepting them would require too much else to move. A small anomaly can be tolerated. It can be bracketed, named, deferred, explained away. But an anomaly that touches biology, medicine, regulation, manufacturing, consent, public exposure, and institutional trust at once becomes too large for ordinary cognition.

The mind does not examine it.

It protects itself from it.

These videos ask too much of the viewer. Not visually. Visually, they ask only patience. Psychologically, they ask almost everything.

So what are the options here?

I may be mistaken. That must remain possible. But I cannot assume mistake simply because the observation is inconvenient. There appears to be a gap between what I am seeing and what the apparent state of the art has prepared us to recognise.

This week, while writing one of these episodes from another angle, I found an extraordinary sequence I had previously missed. It had been overlooked because it unfolded at a different scale, in a different part of the field, and over a different interval.

That is becoming typical.

The phenomenon does not announce itself by repeating at one size or one tempo. It has to be recognised through recurrence, patience, and return.

This is why still images are both powerful and insufficient. They can document a moment, but they may also conceal the transition that gives the moment meaning. A single photograph of a caterpillar tells us little about metamorphosis. A photograph of a chrysalis tells us something else. But the process lives in the interval.

The same is true under the microscope.

Some events count because they reveal capacity. An extraordinarily difficult billiards shot does not need to be repeated twenty times before one accepts that it occurred. A martial arts movement, executed cleanly once, demonstrates that the body is capable of that movement. Repetition strengthens the case, but it is not the only form of evidence.

A complex microscopic sequence, recorded clearly enough, may matter because it shows that the system can behave in that way at all.

Repetition strengthens evidence.

It should not be used to postpone looking.

This problem extends beyond microscopy. A lecturer once told us corporate fraud was like fly fishing. Float the right fly past the nose of a brown trout and it will rise almost every time. Motive and opportunity, he said. That was the whole river. There was always motive.

But catching trout is not inevitable in the crude sense. You still have to be quiet. You still have to read the current. You still have to place the fly where hunger, instinct, water, and timing meet. Among those who catch trout, confidence becomes almost indistinguishable from knowledge. They do not think of it as deception. They think of it as competence.

That, too, has a medical version. In medical school, the children of doctors often carried a confidence from an older place. They did not necessarily know more. Often they did not. But they knew the room. They knew how authority sat in a chair, how certainty entered a sentence, how doubt was hidden without being denied.

They had inherited the guild before the rest of us had found the door.

The curriculum was printed.

The guild was transmitted.

And behind the guild, beyond fraud and greed, sits the older question of control.

Fraud deceives people about what has happened. Control deceives them about what can be noticed. Greed explains appetite. Fraud explains deception.

Control explains why the deception persists after exposure.

That is the question that now matters most. Not only: why did this happen?

But why is it still happening?

If something was merely an emergency error, one would expect correction once the error became visible. If it continues after contradiction, harm, failure, and public exposure, then continuation itself becomes evidence of a deeper architecture.

A mistake stops when it is seen.

A fraud stops when it is exposed.

A control system continues.

That does not prove that every anomaly is meaningful, or that every failure is deliberate, or that every silence belongs to a single plan. Error, inertia, fear, ambition, ideology, incompetence, greed, and fraud can all coexist. But sometimes those explanations are too small. Sometimes fraud is only the hand in the pocket. Control is the stage, the lighting, the script, and the trained habit of looking elsewhere.

The hand is not always quicker than the eye.

It does not need to be.

It only needs the eye to be elsewhere.

That is why these videos matter. They may show something occurring outside the lamp-light of ordinary biology: at a scale too small to see, at a speed too slow to recognise, in a field too unfamiliar to name, with implications too broad to pass the filters intact.

I do not claim to have the final explanation. But I have seen enough to know that dismissal is no longer an adequate response.

The first task is not belief.

It is attention.

I am making the relevant video material and the supporting atlases available so that others can examine the observations directly. Watch the sequence. Move back and forth through the frames. Notice the field, not only the objects. Notice the intervals, not only the still images. Ask whether the apparent state of the art has prepared us to recognise what is occurring there.

View the first construction sequence video

The videos are not asking us to agree.

They are asking us to look.

The supporting atlases are available now on Amazon as a series, with paperback, hardback, and Kindle editions.

Thank you once again to everyone who continues to support this work.

David