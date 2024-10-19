I really like this study.

I have got to know three of the four authors well. They are smart, hard-working, dedicated to pursuit of the truth, and wanting to contribute as best they can to our understanding of what has gone on. Lorena has a Phd in biotechnology, Martin is a general physician and David Nonis is a molecular biologist working in biotechnology in the US and has experience in bringing new biologics to market. Marcela the 4th author has a Phd in biology.

The introduction to the study provides a useful summary of what has been learnt about the vaccines through independent study since the roll-out. The materials and methods detail the equipment and the processes that were used. The results sections detail the chemical elements that were found in the vaccines tested. Please note chemical element, atomic element and element can be used interchangeably in this context and anybody who says otherwise is deliberately trying to mislead.

I have seen lots of weird microscopic stuff and as far as I am concerned the nanotechnology exists. It is less clear to me that the RNA technology exists to do what the official narrative suggests - after a career of drug reps showing me cartoons of how things work please forgive me for being sceptical!

What would we expect to find? I think that we would expect to find what Diblasi et al have shown. Non-homogenous samples. Exotic materials - across all vaccines regardless of origin.

I asked David Nonis about the pattern of results and the sensitivity of the test - how small a quantity is actually relevant?

David Nonis: “It is a fair question, that's the reason we used a control as well, but definitely for next studies one needs to reinforce that point and others, it is very important to have clear results without any doubt. However it would be a virtually impossible coincidence that products allegedly manufactured in different countries and based on different technologies have the same elements. And that the distribution of those elements in the samples either those in traces or in larger amounts have the same distribution pattern in the different samples from different brands. We need also to address and measure that statistical pattern observed, which will help to see more clearly what we believe or interpret. On the other side is the practical approach, time, that variable! We consider important to release this information as soon as possible.”

It can be very difficult for someone to entertain the possibility of nanotechnology in the Covid-19 injectables if they have no idea that this is even possible. What?! How? Why? Who???

I have the advantage of seeing aspects of this technology over the last two years. However, even my most breath-taking videos have been met with: “I just don’t see it” to the other extreme “We see that in the lab ALL the time”.

Here is another example of a structure from Pfizer which formed within hours and was recorded in real time and sped up considerably - in the order of 1000x. Dark field 200x magnification. No coverslip. The image below links to my website and you can download this video. The lights that come on and off in sequence are intriguing - could they be making use of lanthanide luminescence? How much would you need to accomplish this at this scale?

I will end with these selections from the paper. I have set up a chapter on my website so you can access the paper here and leave comments. If you wish to leave a comment for the authors I will ensure to pass it on. https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/at-least-55-undeclared-chemical-elements-found-in-covid-19-vaccines

“We do not believe that accidents owed to chance could occur so consistently and pervasively across the various brands of vaccines that we studied. Whereas the appearance of the daunting diversity of undeclared chemical elements remains strange, the clues seem to be pointing to some kind of worldwide technological experimentation. Because the lanthanides, as we have noted above, are known to be extremely cytotoxic (Voncken, 2016; Balaram, 2019), their being discovered in significant quantity, and across the whole array of vaccines we have studies here, is suggestive of some kind of nanotechnological experimentation” Diblasi et al

I look forward to our Sunday morning discussion and I hope we will be joined by David Nonis.

All the best for the rest of the weekend.

David

All assistance much appreciated! (Coffees are now reduced in price!)