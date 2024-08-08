Recently I was sent a sample of 2% lignocaine in saline which had been put together by a pharmacist experienced in preparing medications from their constituent ingredients. The hope was that in doing so we could obtain a local anaesthetic that did not display the characteristic signs of complex chemistry and technology.

I was not optimistic as I had previously looked at a compounded version of procaine and it exhibited the same complex chemistry and crystal formation as the larger manufacturers but I was certainly happy to have another look. As expected the results were similar to previously. The pharmacist had added lignocaine powder with NaCl powder and distilled water in the right proportions to produce the desired concentration. However he or she had not manufactured any of the ingredients in house. They were not made ‘from scratch’.

I am certainly of the belief that I am seeing technology that self-assembles into complex structures from samples of dental anaesthetic. However, given that every one of the 15 or so samples I have looked at appears to show similar inexplicably complex chemistry it is worth considering where the components are actually synthesized.

It is possible, probably likely, that the bulk chemicals involved in manufacturing come from a small number of industry suppliers. These companies then supply the likes of Pfizer, Astra-Zenica, Sanofi, Septodont, Dentsply etc who use these raw materials to assemble, package and distribute their particular brands.

Compounded Sample lignocaine 2% in saline

Initial drop on the slide from a 1ml insulin syringe. Darkfield 25x magnification, showing the top of the drop.

video of the evaporative process:

Crystal soon after it has formed. I would have taken a close up had I known I would use it later! Suffice to say it did not have most of the detail that you can see now.

Top left crystal 7 hours later:

6 days later:

I also placed a drop of sample under a coverslip and this was one of the structures that developed after 5 days:

I have recently shown a few images that Louise C. has taken from a sample of Citanest dental anaesthetic under a coverslip. These images are definitely the best I have seen from structures that have developed in this way. I have spent many hours with Louise looking at these structures and I intend to showcase them in my next post. Here is a taste… :-)

Until then.

All the best for the end of the week.

David

