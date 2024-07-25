I find it impossible to consider the events of the last four years as anything but a global war for technocratic, totalitarian control. I am grateful to Sabrina and David for providing a well articulated, occasionally irreverent, systemic overview. If either of these names is not well known to you please catch up.

David wrote a substack post this week discussing his recent conversation with Sabrina and sharing her edit of their discussion.

Consider this video from late 2022 featuring Matt Hancock (former UK Health Secretary during the vaccine rollout) and filmed as a part of the UK I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Apparently he was paid a shit ton of money to appear. Matt appears alongside UK comedian Babatude Aleshe. (who I am sure received the same appearance fee)

“I kinda believed that” yeah, no shit sherlock, me too….

The series of photos below are taken by Louise C. Louise is part of our Micronauts group who meet once or twice a week to discuss things micro and nano. Please take out a trial *(or non trial!) paid membership if you would like to partake in the conversation. All microscope newbies are welcome! the first photo was taken four weeks ago and the others at the end of last week.

The sample is 1 drop from a 25g needle of Citanest dental anaesthetic under a coverslip at 400x magnification, using dark-field illumination:

It is clear to me that this structure contains elements of presumably colloidal material and coacervates (the cell structures) which we have seen numerous times in the crystals that form when a drop dries out not under a coverslip. Note the different size membranes and cells within squares and rectangles - features that will be familiar to many. Here is a closer view:

and closer in on the top right hand corner:

Looks like discrete components to me….

I encouraged Louise to re-look at this slide last week. What she photographed was quite astonishing. To me this is clear evidence of technology. Certainly we have moved the needle well past salt and cholesterol….

second area:

Two close ups:

third area of sample:

Closer…

a bit closer…

I would encourage anybody with a microscope to try and repeat these findings. Please let me know how you get on - better still join a meeting and show your images to our group.

The implications of this technology being seemingly ubiquitous in the environment are difficult to think about so don’t do it too much - a bit like looking at the sun it makes your brain hurt. But hopefully we can learn enough to make a difference. Thank you to the regulars at our meetings and the irregulars as well - you often provide surprises and the highlight to my week.

I hope the end of the week is going well for you. Enjoy the little things in life … but not the really little things that shouldn’t be there they can just f.. f.. f.. fade away..

All the best

David

Thank you for your support and the messages, I am most grateful.

