Daisy has provided this crystal, which has formed from a sample of Medifarma saline. The question is: has this crystal been influenced by synthetic processes? The more specific question is: Does this crystal display features typically associated with engineered systems, such as those seen in bio-nanotechnology? Given the context of the past few years, I find that this question becomes more nuanced when considering the broader landscape of emerging technologies, my previous experience in the field, and the global context.

In my ongoing research (Nixon 2025a), which is currently under review, I have documented the formation of self-assembling structures, such as Crystal Fibre Assemblies (CFAs) and Circle-Rectangle Motifs (CRMs), in samples of Pfizer Comirnaty, numerous dental anesthetics, local anaesthetic agents, botox, and more recently influenza vaccines. These structures, exhibiting intricate geometric precision, strongly suggest the possibility of engineered influence. The patterns I have observed align with features seen in other engineered systems, prompting further inquiry into the synthetic nature of these formations,

The Context of My Experience and the Question of Synthetic Influence

As I have previously observed, crystals exhibiting these features are often not typical of naturally occurring salt crystals. In the case of Daisy’s saline crystal, the symmetry and complexity observed in the crystal are reminiscent of patterns seen in my own research on bio-engineered systems. The crystal shows a high level of geometric precision—an aspect that I have often associated with synthetic processes. Specifically, CRMs and CFAs exhibit similar symmetry in their growth patterns, with distinct geometric lines and internal features that suggest an engineered influence. Such crystal formations have also been observed to change over time under controlled conditions, sometimes becoming more ordered and complex as they grow—an observation that further leans toward the possibility of synthetic guidance.

It’s important to mention that in my previous research, when controlling for growth conditions like solute concentration and exposure to environmental factors such as electromagnetic fields (EMF), I observed that the crystals would grow with more defined, organized structures rather than the random, disordered growth patterns typical of naturally occurring crystals. This level of controlled self-assembly hints at the influence of advanced technologies.

The Global Context and What This Means for Research and Inquiry

We live in a time where the line between biological and synthetic materials is increasingly blurred. Organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Club of Rome have been outspoken about the role of technology in shaping society, including ideas around population control, technological advancement, and the integration of nanotechnology into biological systems. This global context provides additional weight to the question: Could the crystal Daisy observed be the product of synthetic engineering?

Given the increasing evidence of bio-nanotechnology and the emergence of synthetic biological systems, it seems reasonable to approach this crystal with a higher index of suspicion, especially in light of the structures I’ve documented in my own work. If the patterns we are seeing here are indeed engineered, they could be linked to broader trends in nanotechnology, such as the integration of microchips and other bioengineering tools into various substances that end up in our bodies. The possibility of these technologies having influence on material assembly at the molecular level must not be dismissed.

The Need for Further Investigation

In conclusion, while I tend to lean toward the idea that this crystal has been influenced by synthetic processes due to previous experience and the broader global context, I acknowledge that definitive conclusions are yet to be drawn. This crystal, unlike typical saline crystals, presents a level of complexity and symmetry that could suggest engineered influence. However, before making definitive claims, I would call for further investigation into this and other similar findings.

To fully address this question, more evidence is needed. Ideally, this would include a video documenting the crystal formation process, images taken at various magnifications, and an exploration of how the crystal changes over time with increased solute concentration. Does it become more complex and organized over time, as would be expected from engineered systems? These are the questions that must be answered before making any broad claims.

I tend to lean toward synthetic influence due to previous experience and global context. Please note: I would question any expert who tries to shout down this question of synthetic crystal engineering on the basis of their experience or the lack of chemical or more sophisticated imaging analysis. Particularly when they shout. Even more so when they do not address the global concerns or the examples of bio-nanotechnology that for the last two years have defied rationale explanation. My congratulations to all those that have picked up microscopes and started looking, and thanks to Daisy for posing this question.

Have a great weekend!

David