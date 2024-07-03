Yesterday I claimed that all the blood I have seen recently is considerably worse.

Well it is. Recently I visited a friend and checked 5 people’s blood. This is a sample of what I saw. Images are in darkfield and are either at approx. 25x, 100x 200x or 400x magnification. The first few images show the hydrogel bubbles on the edge and then more centrally on the sample. The silvery structures are either crystals or polymers that have rapidly developed on the slide. In my opinion. I don’t think these are in the blood in the body. The other comments are often my best guesses I am open to further discussion and debate! Only one of the 5 had received a Covid-19 injection.

Hydrogel at the edge. note the huge number of particles.

Hydrogel bubble with thick walled membrane and inside colloidal material and synthetic cells. We have seen what appear to be micro fluidic pumps develop in this situation. Please see recent post on Cafe Locked Out interview.

Red blood cells surrounded by particles, presumably colloidal materials. Possibly also inside 1 or 2 red blood cells.

Large number of particles. White cells show “mummification” -basically non-functional.

Hydrogel bubbles, red blood cells frequently show material inside them. Lots of particles. abnormal ‘honey comb’ appearance.

Large hydrogel bubble with central colloidal material - close up of previous photo. Video of this below.

closer… and over a bit…

photo showing progressive loss of cell membranes and destruction of cells.

Huge amount of colloidal material few cells.

In the photo below you can see a lot of dead cells so-called “ghost cells” without a membrane surrounded by linear strands which I used to associate with fibrin but I now wonder whether we are looking at crystals.

Cheers

David

Thank you for your support. This research is ongoing, full-time and under-resourced.