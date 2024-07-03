Yesterday I claimed that all the blood I have seen recently is considerably worse.
Well it is. Recently I visited a friend and checked 5 people’s blood. This is a sample of what I saw. Images are in darkfield and are either at approx. 25x, 100x 200x or 400x magnification. The first few images show the hydrogel bubbles on the edge and then more centrally on the sample. The silvery structures are either crystals or polymers that have rapidly developed on the slide. In my opinion. I don’t think these are in the blood in the body. The other comments are often my best guesses I am open to further discussion and debate! Only one of the 5 had received a Covid-19 injection.
Hydrogel at the edge. note the huge number of particles.
Hydrogel bubble with thick walled membrane and inside colloidal material and synthetic cells. We have seen what appear to be micro fluidic pumps develop in this situation. Please see recent post on Cafe Locked Out interview.
Red blood cells surrounded by particles, presumably colloidal materials. Possibly also inside 1 or 2 red blood cells.
Large number of particles. White cells show “mummification” -basically non-functional.
Hydrogel bubbles, red blood cells frequently show material inside them. Lots of particles. abnormal ‘honey comb’ appearance.
Large hydrogel bubble with central colloidal material - close up of previous photo. Video of this below.
closer… and over a bit…
photo showing progressive loss of cell membranes and destruction of cells.
Huge amount of colloidal material few cells.
In the photo below you can see a lot of dead cells so-called “ghost cells” without a membrane surrounded by linear strands which I used to associate with fibrin but I now wonder whether we are looking at crystals.
Cheers
David
Thank you for your support. This research is ongoing, full-time and under-resourced.
Hi David: You are looking at SARS and VAX Binary Bioweapon components that are AI-assisted and activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. Everyone running around without protection from being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart Regimen has been infected with the SARS RNA bioweapon and transfected by Vaxxers with the VAX components. You and your readers can find many posts on these related topics at https://terral.substack.com.
PS. Write to me at terral@terral03.com if you are interested in testing the efficacy of the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen. Send me your mailing address and I will ship you some Nano Silver with all the instructions. You will find that the NS-SB combination inhibits bioweapon RNA-DNA replication and nanofilament replication that interrupts AI/Nanobot communications. The hydrogel and nanofilament strands are dissolved allowing the body to remove the bioweapon components naturally.
Here are some links:
https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated
https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals
https://terral.substack.com/p/transforming-the-sars-bioweapon-and
https://terral.substack.com/p/warning-message-marburg-fever-already
https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare
https://terral.substack.com/p/are-you-and-your-family-prepared
https://terral.substack.com/p/the-stage-is-being-set-for-terror
https://terral.substack.com/p/sars-bioweapon-infection-vax-bioweapon
https://terral.substack.com/p/there-is-more-to-this-current-bird
https://terral.substack.com/p/maria-zeee-and-dr-mihalcea-on-infowars
https://terral.substack.com/p/karen-kingston-nanotechnology-will
https://terral.substack.com/p/silver-nanoparticle-based-multifunctional
https://terral.substack.com/p/self-assembled-quantum-dots-or-kinetically
https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-kevin-mccairn-explains-the-sophisticated
https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store
Blessings, Terral
I remain confused in regards to Hydrogel. How is it not GO? https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
We present here our research on the presence of graphene in covid vaccines. We have carried out a random screening of graphene-like nanoparticles visible at the optical microscopy in seven random samples of vials from four different trademarks, coupling images with their spectral signatures of RAMAN vibration. By this technique, called micro-RAMAN, we have been able to determine the presence of graphene in some of these samples, after screening more than 110 objects selected for their graphene-like appearance under optical microscopy. Out of them, a group of 28 objects have been selected, due to the compatibility of both images and spectra with the presence of graphene derivatives, based on the correspondence of these signals with those obtained from standards and scientific literature. The identification of graphene oxide structures can be regarded as conclusive in 8 of them, due to the high spectral correlation with the standard. In the remaining 20 objects, images coupled with Raman signals show a very high level of compatibility with undetermined graphene structures, however different than the standard used here.