There have been a few times over the last four years when I’ve felt that sinking feeling in my stomach—the unmistakable recognition of forces at work in our world that embody an almost unimaginable evil. Mateo Taylor lives in Ecuador, where he is directly affected by the devastation unfolding. Mat and I have spent countless hours over the past two years examining and reflecting on what we’ve observed in blood, injectables, and dental anesthetics.

I hold a deep love and respect for him, not only for his insight and dedication but also for his resilience in the face of these challenges. My thoughts and prayers are with you mate…

Ecuador’s Andean Fires: A Crisis of Biodiversity, Water, and Accountability

Ecuador is facing an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented scale. Forest fires are ravaging the Andean region, the birthplace of the nation’s vital water sources. These fires are not just an ecological disaster—they are a stark indictment of inaction and complicity from those in power. According to the ROSCGAE Executive Committee, the fires have destroyed thousands of hectares of forests, threatening Ecuador’s biodiversity, water systems, and food security, while leaving affected communities to bear the brunt of destruction and neglect.

photo taken in haste by a friend of a friend showing a fire front far too close and personal…

The Scale of the Disaster

The Andean region, where many of Ecuador’s natural water sources originate, has been hit hardest. Forests that play a crucial role in regulating the hydrological cycle and providing habitats for countless species of flora and fauna have been reduced to ash. Thousands of hectares have been destroyed, altering ecosystems that are critical for biodiversity and human survival.

These fires are not only devastating the environment but also creating a public health and economic crisis:

Ash and smoke have contaminated water sources, turning what was once drinkable into a potential health hazard.

Pipelines and infrastructure for water distribution and irrigation have been destroyed, leaving communities without access to clean water.

Peasant families, already struggling in a challenging dry season, have lost their crops. This compounds the issue of food sovereignty, deepening economic insecurity in rural areas.

The destruction goes beyond visible damage—it impacts the future of Ecuador’s agricultural sustainability and threatens the ecological balance necessary for life.

A Satelite photo from NASA

Neglect and Complicity: Who is Responsible?

The ROSCGAE Executive Committee has not minced words in its criticism of government inaction. They argue that the National Government and Decentralized Autonomous Governments of Parishes, Municipalities, and Provinces have failed to act swiftly or effectively to counteract the fires. According to the Committee, this delayed response has allowed the flames to consume ecosystems, homes, and livelihoods.

The Committee also raises grave concerns about the lack of accountability. There has been no investigation to identify the perpetrators behind what they describe as “genocide” against the environment. This failure leads to a troubling presumption: that the government and authorities may be complicit in the destruction.

More alarmingly, the ROSCGAE Executive Committee points to transnational corporations as likely culprits. They suggest that mining and agro-exporting companies could be behind these fires, with economic interests in exploiting the land. If true, this would not only represent a catastrophic disregard for Ecuador’s people and environment but also a broader indictment of corporate exploitation on a global scale.

A Call for Urgent Action

ROSCGAE, alongside Ecuador’s social and community organizations, demands immediate and decisive action. Their call includes:

Allocating state resources to combat ongoing fires and prevent further destruction.

Providing affected communities with economic support and logistical assistance.

Restoring ecosystems that have been destroyed by fire.

Rebuilding water systems for human consumption and irrigation to ensure the survival of rural communities.

Reactivating the peasant economy, which is critical to Ecuador’s food sovereignty.

This is not just about recovery—it is about addressing the root causes of this environmental catastrophe and holding those responsible accountable. Without these measures, the fires will leave a legacy of devastation far beyond the visible scars on the land.

The Bigger Picture: A Global Crisis

The Andean fires are not an isolated incident. They are part of a broader pattern of environmental destruction driven by corporate greed and governmental neglect. Similar tragedies have unfolded in the Amazon, Southeast Asia, and other vulnerable regions, where short-term economic gains take precedence over long-term ecological balance.

What happens in Ecuador should serve as a wake-up call. The destruction of water sources in the Andean region doesn’t just affect Ecuador—it highlights a global need for stronger environmental protections, transparency, and accountability. The stakes are too high for complacency.

Conclusion

The fires consuming Ecuador’s Andean region are not just flames in the forest—they are a reflection of systemic failures in governance, environmental protection, and corporate accountability. As ROSCGAE and local communities fight for justice and recovery, this moment demands collective action, not just from Ecuador but from a world that can no longer afford to ignore the cost of unchecked exploitation.

Ecuador’s biodiversity, water security, and rural livelihoods hang in the balance. It is time for governments, organizations, and individuals to step up and ensure that those responsible for this crisis are held accountable. Anything less risks allowing this environmental catastrophe to set a dangerous precedent for future generations.

Contact ROSCGAE

For more information or to support ROSCGAE’s efforts, you can contact their representatives directly:

Segundo Guaillas Medina (President): +593 992852918 | segundo.guaillas@gmail.com

Alfonso Puente (Vice President): +593 981515518 | alfoalvert@gmail.com

Luis Sivisaca Caraguay (Secretary): +593 986093668 | luisivisaca@yahoo.es

Call to Action

If this issue resonates with you, consider supporting organizations like ROSCGAE and others fighting for Ecuador’s environment and communities. Share this article, amplify their message, and join the growing call for justice and environmental accountability.