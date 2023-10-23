Overnight I recorded 7 hours of real time video. It was compressed, at 4k, and was focussed on the lower half of the best-looking structure in the second sample I ran. The resulting file is 12.7 GB which is a bit big for (most) people to download so I am uploading it to my proton drive. Hopefully it will be finished by the end of the week.

All these photos are taken in darkfield at approx 200x magnification with the addition of a yellow/green filter (to improve contrast) and a digital filter to enhance colour and contrast.

Here is what the crystal from the second sample looked like shortly after it had formed:

And this is what it looks like now:

Crystals should not increase in complexity over time and certainly not in the way this one has.

Here is the best crystal from the first sample:

And here is how it looks now:

a bit more digital filter, slightly different focus:

and a short video:

And here is a link to the longer 7 hour 12.7 GB video which shows self-assembly. (It didn’t take until the end of the week!)

https://drive.proton.me/urls/JQ7ENVHJHC#Zqs62V4HSeIg

I am going to run a third sample shortly. ( add 2 hours)

here it is - I added some more digital filtering because I could not sure if it actually added anything other than interest…

The structure at 9 o’clock is the one I will be recording overnight. Note at the end of the video the structure does not have a bubble centrally.

It has a small bubble in the photostitch below and a larger bubble in the last image. It will be larger in the morning. This process also occurred with the first 2 samples but I assumed it was a random phenomenon. Now not so sure.

Today I also looked at tobramycin eyedrops from Canada (contaminated) as well as a couple of live blood checks which showed plenty of plasmonic particles and what we are now considering to be synthetic biology within the blood - there have been some interesting conversations within the last week…

More tomorrow.

David