Hi Guys,

Australia is on the precipice of losing free speech with the passing of:

Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024.

“Misinformation and disinformation pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of Australians, as well as to our democracy, society and economy.”

This is beginning to become a well worn trope eh… the problem is of course any information can be weaponised. Never let the truth get in the way of a good weapon …

I received (another) notification today of a complaint about me to the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority. Anonymised complaint. Unsubstantiated and clearly guilty until able to prove otherwise.

In any reasonable situation I should of course be able to sue a person for what amounts to slander however in this case it is just more mounting evidence that I am a bad person. I have also received a letter advising me that the Medical Council of Australia have deemed my misinformation (and disinformation) have caused such damage potential or otherwise that I am required to attend a public tribunal where it will be decided whether my free speech crimes constitute professional misconduct. I guess this potentially attracts further penalties should the above bill get over the line.

Anyhow this is what the complaint looks like.

I can think of two people that this might be. Both are ‘colleagues’ but then again I might be wrong. Still the possibility of being wrong did not hold this person back - anonymity helps doesn’t it!

Rudolf Steiner: "In our time, the most important thing is to bring forward truths - put plainly, to give lectures about truths. What people then do about this is up to their freedom. One should go no further than to lecture on, to communicate truths. Whatever consequences there are should follow as a free decision, thus as consequences follow when decisions are made out of the impulses one has on the physical plane. It is exactly the same in the case of things that can only be guided from the spiritual world itself." - Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double, 7 Lectures in St. Gallen, Zurich and Dornach, 1917.

“one should go no further than to lecture on truths”

In July 2022 I started looking at blood and the Covid bioweapons under the microscope and I have been describing what I have been seeing ever since. For anybody who still has problems with the word ‘bioweapon’ then time to start using it. This is taken from Rancourt et al 2023:

We quantify the overall all-ages vDFR for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023. This would correspond to a mass iatrogenicevent that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths

For further information please see Denis Rancourt’s substack or the link above.

Today I listened to a podcast from the Emma May show that Dr Peter McCullough gave in 2022. The whole podcast can be found here:

https://rumble.com/vtikzj-the-vaccine-is-not-safe-and-obviously-not-working.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

For some reason Dr McCullough’s audio goes quiet (?) however I turned it up on this recording and he states that the bioweapon is “…considered gene transfer technology… it’s a genetic therapy”

There is still a lot of debate and discussion to be had with respect to nanotechnology in the bioweapon and other medications most notably dental anaesthetics.

Just a reminder that I have created a chapter on my website with regard to Young Mi and Daniel Broudy’s paper:

https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/real-time-self-assembly-of-stereomicroscopically-visible-artificial-constructions

Mat Taylor electrical engineer inspired me to investigate the bioweapon and I would like to reflect on his huge contribution particularly with showing that the crystalline structures that assembly do so under the influence of EMF.

Subsequent to this I showed that the crystals wouldn’t form on a slide shielded from EMF and Young Mi Lee has demonstrated dramatic self-assembly following wifi exposure in her incubation study.

If you would like to view the Mat’s whole podcast from 8th September 2022 you can do so here:

https://rumble.com/v1j38wr-new-nano-circuit-discovery-frequencies-from-phones-laptops-build-circuits.html

But here is my favourite bit:

“It’s just salt crystals Mat .. that’s what we are looking at here…”

I’m sure that they are not just salt crystals or cholesterol crystals either!

I am not working due to my “serious risk to public health” and am researching and writing in an unpaid capacity as much as I can - and not a $ is scammed from anybody!

Thank you for the support I have received. I am most grateful.

All the best for the remainder of the weekend.

David

All assistance much appreciated!