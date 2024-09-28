Hi Guys,
Australia is on the precipice of losing free speech with the passing of:
Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024.
“Misinformation and disinformation pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of Australians, as well as to our democracy, society and economy.”
This is beginning to become a well worn trope eh… the problem is of course any information can be weaponised. Never let the truth get in the way of a good weapon …
I received (another) notification today of a complaint about me to the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority. Anonymised complaint. Unsubstantiated and clearly guilty until able to prove otherwise.
In any reasonable situation I should of course be able to sue a person for what amounts to slander however in this case it is just more mounting evidence that I am a bad person. I have also received a letter advising me that the Medical Council of Australia have deemed my misinformation (and disinformation) have caused such damage potential or otherwise that I am required to attend a public tribunal where it will be decided whether my free speech crimes constitute professional misconduct. I guess this potentially attracts further penalties should the above bill get over the line.
Anyhow this is what the complaint looks like.
I can think of two people that this might be. Both are ‘colleagues’ but then again I might be wrong. Still the possibility of being wrong did not hold this person back - anonymity helps doesn’t it!
Rudolf Steiner: "In our time, the most important thing is to bring forward truths - put plainly, to give lectures about truths. What people then do about this is up to their freedom. One should go no further than to lecture on, to communicate truths. Whatever consequences there are should follow as a free decision, thus as consequences follow when decisions are made out of the impulses one has on the physical plane. It is exactly the same in the case of things that can only be guided from the spiritual world itself." - Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double, 7 Lectures in St. Gallen, Zurich and Dornach, 1917.
“one should go no further than to lecture on truths”
In July 2022 I started looking at blood and the Covid bioweapons under the microscope and I have been describing what I have been seeing ever since. For anybody who still has problems with the word ‘bioweapon’ then time to start using it. This is taken from Rancourt et al 2023:
We quantify the overall all-ages vDFR for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023. This would correspond to a mass iatrogenicevent that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths
For further information please see Denis Rancourt’s substack or the link above.
Today I listened to a podcast from the Emma May show that Dr Peter McCullough gave in 2022. The whole podcast can be found here:
https://rumble.com/vtikzj-the-vaccine-is-not-safe-and-obviously-not-working.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
For some reason Dr McCullough’s audio goes quiet (?) however I turned it up on this recording and he states that the bioweapon is “…considered gene transfer technology… it’s a genetic therapy”
There is still a lot of debate and discussion to be had with respect to nanotechnology in the bioweapon and other medications most notably dental anaesthetics.
Just a reminder that I have created a chapter on my website with regard to Young Mi and Daniel Broudy’s paper:
https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/real-time-self-assembly-of-stereomicroscopically-visible-artificial-constructions
Mat Taylor electrical engineer inspired me to investigate the bioweapon and I would like to reflect on his huge contribution particularly with showing that the crystalline structures that assembly do so under the influence of EMF.
Subsequent to this I showed that the crystals wouldn’t form on a slide shielded from EMF and Young Mi Lee has demonstrated dramatic self-assembly following wifi exposure in her incubation study.
If you would like to view the Mat’s whole podcast from 8th September 2022 you can do so here:
https://rumble.com/v1j38wr-new-nano-circuit-discovery-frequencies-from-phones-laptops-build-circuits.html
But here is my favourite bit:
“It’s just salt crystals Mat .. that’s what we are looking at here…”
I’m sure that they are not just salt crystals or cholesterol crystals either!
I am not working due to my “serious risk to public health” and am researching and writing in an unpaid capacity as much as I can - and not a $ is scammed from anybody!
Thank you for the support I have received. I am most grateful.
All the best for the remainder of the weekend.
David
All assistance much appreciated!
May the Angels watch over you, and protect you David.
The war is longandd many minor battles can be one or lost. But staying true to thyself and protecting your own soul and integrity (moral compass) will ALWAYS be at our human core.
Too many sold their soul and looked away and remained quiet in fear and to keep their job.
Yet equally they LOST the single most important trait of life - their core integrity.
You are a TRUTH warrior David and you have served humanity and done so much good .
Stay strong and know that good people and good ANGELS are with you daily.
Blessings ALWAYS.
Dear David, I am very sorry to hear you are at the brunt of this despicable behavior. It is of course a testament to the unquestionable validity of what you are researching. Since you mention Steiner and his emphasis on truth alone, it may be helpful here to expand on what he said regarding untruthfulness and its effects on both body and spirit. In a sense, Steiner's thinking provides us with further insights into the self-assemblage mechanisms under examination. Steiner taught that lying, slander and hypocrisy have subtle but very real effects on the human body. He said that such effects were subtle and "could not be detected by microscopic instruments" in his time, that is. However, that may no longer be the case today. Steiner's ideas is that fragments of spiritual entities which descend into the physical body of a person whilst he/she is asleep, get torn off as a result of the untruthful behavior of that particular individual. These fragments then morph into "phantoms", in other words, a kind of partial cloning of the inner substance of the person, and bits of their heart, stomach, limbs etc. can be seen by clairvoyant sight (the ultimate darkfield!) buzzing around in the etheric atmosphere. All this results from their "lying, slander and hypocrisy". Moreover, these phantoms then generate the growth of bacteria in people, which they feed off as an energy source. (This resonates very much with the concept of shedding and self-spreading "vaccines"). So we can look at what is happening today through the lens of Steiner's analysis from 100 years ago. To utterly reject lying slander and hypocrisy, and to be in an uncompromised pursuit of the truth alone, by the same inner logic, should have fortifying effects on immunity by toning and strengthening of the mind. Synbio, after all, is dependent on electromagnetic energy for its self-assemblage capabilities, which is orchestrated and outwardly directed by AI in key server systems. All this is somehow linked up with the darker aspects of the spirit realm that Steiner is talking about.