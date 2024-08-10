Over the last month it has been an absolute pleasure to look at nanotechnology through Louise’s microscope. On the 24th June Louise dropped a small sample of Citanest dental anaesthetic on a slide and placed a coverslip on top. At my suggestion she re-visited that slide after a month and the findings were impressive.

I think there are a number of reasons that these images are so good. Louise has good technical skills and equipment however ambient temperature, EMF and other factors may play a role too. All images are in darkfield most are at x400+ magnification with the exception of this first image is at 100x to provide a degree of orientation of the sample.

This was the main area that we focused on was the part of the sample shown in the image below. As a reminder this is darkfield, 100x sample is Citanest dental anaesthetic and was taken on the 29th of July, i.e. 5 weeks later.

At this magnification it is possible to appreciate that there is a geometric crystal pattern (which my colleagues have often referred to as a ‘smart city’) on the bottom. On top of this structure there appears to be a translucent ‘bubble’ or gel which largely follows the contours of the ‘smart city’. As can be appreciated this gel has a very bright membrane. At higher magnifications the membrane often appears to be different colours on the internal surface compared with the external surface. Karl C and I have spent a lot of time looking at and discussing these membranes. They appear to be sophisticated and selective in terms of what does and does not get transported across them. Occasionally what appears to be an infra-red reflection is also present. I am confident that what appear to be components seen within the gel are ‘matured’ within the bounds of the membrane, i.e. they appear to get more sophisticated with time.

This close association between crystal on the bottom and and the gel on the top is something I have seen associated not only with all dental anaesthetics I have looked at - with or without coverslip - but also with other medications. The bubbles tended to be smaller but much brighter with Pfizer and indeed I think the donuts that Mateo, Shimon and I used to refer to where a similar technology. Here is an screenshot of a ‘donut’ on a Pfizer structure taken from a conversation with Mat Taylor.

and here is an example of this years influenza vaccine:

Often when the crystal is dissolved these ‘bubbles’ persist:

Here is one of the initial structures that was seen within the first few hours. This structure is eerily similar to what we see in the blood and I will make this the subject of another post soon

This was seen on day 4:

The remainder of this post will be close ups of the sample taken over the last few weeks and in a clockwise direction.

I will finish with my favourite close up:

There is nanotechnology in dental anaesthetics and the implications are as mind-altering as the images.

Big thanks to Louise C.

Please share this post widely so that we can really get the conversation started.

David

All assistance much appreciated!