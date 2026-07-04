Hi everyone,

Here is a video I recorded three years ago.

This is a dental anaesthetic preparation imaged at 200x magnification following sessile droplet evaporation. The sample had been placed approximately six hours before the recording began. The original recording ran for 9 hours and 29 minutes and has been compressed to 17 seconds, giving an approximate playback speed of 2000x. The only light source was the 9 W LED microscope light, as the recording was made overnight.

The video has been cropped and upscaled using AI to make the central transition easier to see. The underlying sequence has not been reinterpreted as a mechanism. It is presented as an observational record.

From a soft-matter perspective, the preparation exhibits prolonged transition behaviour characterised by continuous field reorganisation, persistence of coherent domains, redistribution of surrounding material, and progressive modification of local structural relationships. The sequence illustrates a metastable system evolving through multiple intermediate states rather than undergoing a single discrete phase change.

Several soft-matter concepts are useful here. The first is metastability: the system persists while continuing to evolve. The second is structural reorganisation: the internal architecture changes over time. The third is field reorganisation: change is distributed across the local field rather than confined to a single point. Boundary evolution is also visible, as interfaces appear to change rather than remain fixed.

The important observation is not simply that structures are present. It is that structures change in space and time while maintaining recognisable relationships to the surrounding field.

For a fuller explanation of sessile droplet evaporation and the observational approach used here, please see Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures: Observations of Sessile Droplet Evaporation Using Dark Field Microscopy.

This is the most dramatic video of this type of phenomenon that I have recorded in dental anaesthetics, but it is certainly not the only one. Mateo Taylor refers to this reorganisation as “the taffy puller”.

The opening frame demonstrates a well-defined Circle–Rectangle Motif (CRM). The subsequent time-lapse documents the progressive structural reorganisation of this domain over the following 9 hours and 29 minutes. For readers interested in the earlier stage of this work, the 2025 paper Nano Makes Micro: Emergent Structural Logic Across Pharmaceutical and Biological Systems provides background on the dental anaesthetic observations and the terminology I was using at that time.



Irrespective of the framework or language used to describe it, the presence of such a phenomenon is unexpected. The persistence, organisation, and duration of the observed transition are not features that would ordinarily be anticipated from the simple evaporation of a pharmaceutical preparation. A soft-matter system that appears this responsive to modest environmental change raises questions about the composition, internal organisation, and boundary conditions of the preparation.



The identity of individual components may help explain the behaviour later, but it is not the starting point of the observation. What is first visible is the system-level transition: persistence, reorganisation, boundary change, and evolving structural relationships over time.

Composition matters, but it is secondary to the primary observational fact that the preparation behaves as a dynamic soft-matter system rather than as a simple drying residue.

Thank you to those who continue to support my work.

David