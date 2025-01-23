Hi guys,

I have spent some time today reviewing how I am going to discuss this video in the paper that I am writing and decided this afternoon to take a different approach.

This is the most extraordinary video. It’s like the best UFO video ever produced except it’s at 200x magnification and its happening really slowly. It’s like a close up video of the space ship, when its operating. I kid you not. After spending over 2 years full-time since this video was taken immersed in this tech I have grown accustomed to seeing some seriously unusual shyte but this was defo the most bizarre. And I know that there are lots of people showing microscopy on substack and some it is really good but nobody is showing this!

It has made me reassess the world and what we see going on around us. If this is happening and aspects of what we are seeing here are also in dental anaesthetics and other vaccines (which they are) then seriously folks - life is not the way we think it is! There are bigger agendas at play than the theatre that we see and hear.

Consider this:

a sample of Pfizer Comirnaty sitting on a slide drying out for 10 weeks then doing this - just crazy.

200x magnification, really slowly, coordinated, with precision, mechanically, facilitating the growth of the crystal … nuts

I knew that I had to make sure that this was available to people and I was on the Maria Zeee show the same day showing this video. Even though that was over two years ago it is still the most important video I have taken.

And it is the most difficult to look at. I have shown it to a number of intelligent people who just couldn’t see what is actually going on in the video. Even after watching it hundreds of times and discussing it for hours with friends and colleagues it is still difficult to watch because the implications are so profound.

And now its available to view and download off my website So please do both and share it. It needs to be discussed now more than ever.



To view and download the video click here and download it by clicking on this symbol which you will see on the video:

So please check it out.

This is one of the slides from the paper I am writing showing the labels for what I am seeing

Seriously, this has to be nefarious. It also means there exists an intelligence on this planet that is what 50 , maybe 100 years of so called “public science”. Alien? AI? super advanced break away civilisation?? Put aside DNA plasmids and heavy metals for a moment and think about what this implies… And despite this video having a few million views it is still not discussed…

Thank you to Andrew Chapman who offered to put together a presentation on this video and this can be watched here.

OK back to some more writing…

Cheers

David

PS All support gratefully appreciated.