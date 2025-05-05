Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
7h

More evidence suggesting the diabolical in play.

Gotta smile though, "Ironically, he was required to be vaccinated in order to attend hospital outpatients for an unrelated issue."

Not sure where the "irony' exists ... "travesty" perhaps..?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Neo's avatar
Neo
5h

Hola Senor David

I have cultured the same fibers in 5 days on agar plates.

Blue, Red, Green, Translucent, Brown and black.

They are biological. I have proven it.

They grow from 1 microbe.

The fibers are biosynthetic polymers constructed via supramolecular assembly mechanisms I will elucidate in soon posts.

I can make a post and I will show Millions of these specifically blue fibers to prove some things.

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fibers?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/cdbenvironmentalmorgellons-fiber?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

https://open.substack.com/pub/neomicroscopy/p/scientific-breakthrough-cdb-isolate?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture