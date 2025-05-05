Hi everyone,

I haven’t written many posts about blood lately, nor given it the prominence it deserves on my site — something I intend to address soon. But I want to weigh in now, especially as public commentary on blood microscopy has been shaped by voices like Wendi Roscoe’s. While she insists everything is “fine,” there have been few published images to substantiate that claim.

So let’s start working through these contested observations carefully — beginning with the topic of fibres.

From what I’ve seen, most of the unusual fibres now appearing in blood do not resemble biological structures. I suspect many of them are emerging from hydrogels already present in the bloodstream. Their texture, morphology, and behavior appear to vary depending on the type of hydrogel involved.

Today I want to focus on one specific form: the blue fibre. This structure consistently shows up in blood, pharmaceutical products, and food. Many experienced live blood analysts have said they saw unusual forms prior to the COVID vaccine rollout — but I’ve yet to meet anyone who recalls seeing this fibre before 2021.

The most dramatic example I’ve observed was in December 2022, within a sample of Pfizer Comirnaty, when a blue fibre appeared to implant itself directly into one of the most complex crystals I’ve documented. The first image below is a low-power view showing how the fibre’s position changed over 48 hours. The second is at 100x dark field. The third is a 500x close-up. The fourth — a bright field image at 100x — clearly shows the distinctive blue coloration. (See: Active Microscale Construction in Pfizer Comirnaty, Volume 1, Issue 1, Journal of BioNanoTechnocracy.)

More recently, I’ve seen two examples of this fibre in live blood analysis. The first was from an individual who had received two doses of Comirnaty. He had experienced persistent fatigue and chest pain since, with multiple hospital admissions. Ironically, he was required to be vaccinated in order to attend hospital outpatients for an unrelated issue.

Below is a low-power view (~25x magnification) of his blood sample. You can see hydrogel-like bubbles and a distinct, curved blue fibre. The following stitched image gives a broader view of the same fibre. The final image zooms in on the upper portion at 400x magnification.

The second patient was unvaccinated, yet interestingly, had more hydrogel present in their sample. I documented similar hydrogel patterns over a year ago in this [post], and they’ve become increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Here’s a low-power view of the lower edge of this unvaccinated sample. At the top, red blood cells remain intact. Below, we see a striking network of hydrogel — marked by luminous, refractive membranes. At the upper left, nestled within the hydrogel field and surrounded by red blood cells, lies a small blue fibre. Its embedded position strongly supports the hypothesis that it emerged from, or was stabilized by, the hydrogel matrix.

Four hours later, the same fibre was re-imaged. It had swollen noticeably — its walls expanded, its diameter increased. This is classic hydrogel behavior: polymers that absorb fluid and expand over time. Observing this in real-time makes it clear we’re not looking at an inert contaminant, but at a responsive, synthetic structure behaving as designed.

Five days later, the fibre was still intact — now with even more internal granularity and structural complexity, especially at its ends. It retained its cohesion. This is not what one expects from fibrin strands, debris, or simple artefacts. This is an engineered material, with time-dependent morphogenesis.

Below is a time-sequenced triptych showing the fibre at three points: initial, +4 hours, and +5 days. Across the images, the fibre expands, maintains membrane integrity, and exhibits internal reorganization. These are hallmark characteristics of synthetic hydrogel systems, not incidental biological debris.

This behavior — emergence, swelling, structural maturation — is not something I or my colleagues ever observed in blood before 2021. To my knowledge, it has no precedent in classical blood microscopy. The repeating structure and its evolution directly mirror what I’ve documented in both Comirnaty and flu vaccines.

The final images below shows the same kind of fibre — but this time, it came from a vial of Afluria Quad, an influenza vaccine. For more information see Nano makes micro in an influenza vaccine made in Australia. The form is unmistakable: same color, same curvature, same refractive membrane. It arcs with engineered symmetry, tethered at both ends, bridging two crystalline structures within the vaccine matrix. Its mechanical positioning and consistent morphology defy random contamination.

To see the same fibre in blood, in mRNA vaccines, and now in a flu shot — that’s not coincidence. It implies deployment across platforms. This is not environmental noise. It’s signal.

The question is no longer whether these fibres exist. The question is why they’re showing up across so many domains — and what that tells us about the systems we’re embedded in.

All the best for the coming week.

—David

