Meeting Sunday 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys, Shortish meeting tomorrow as Karl and I presenting at the local Stop Digital ID rally…
  
April 2024

Meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys, Look forward to seeing those keen to join us: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82745720605?pwd=bHaLaCsDZzEUSI6HXEoZ9UMUvqzYga.1 Karl and I spent time…
  
“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.
David A. Hughes School of Social and Political Sciences University of Lincoln Lincoln, UK
  
A short video with David and I explaining part of our work so far.
Whats in the shots, water, on Rapid antigen tests, and more.
meeting Sunday morning 7am Brisbane time
Hi Guys, Plenty to discuss tomorrow. I am planning for a 2 hour meeting. I am keen to have a look at the microfluidic pumps that we are observing…
  
Interview on Cafe Locked Out
Hi guys, Last night Karl and I had an interview with Michael Griffith and Paul Oosterhuis. It was a lot of fun, you know in a black humour sort of way…
  
The Case for Synthetic Blood
Hi guys, Last week I had an interview with Canadian Chris James - “A Warrior Calls”, We covered a lot of my previous work but the focus was on the…
  
The blood reaches new levels of tragic alteration.
More undeniably obvious nanotechnology processes obsessed in HD.
Meeting 7am Sunday Brisbane time
Hi Y'all, Meeting in 2 1/2 hrs for those keen. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85701600428?pwd=buhipXkAsoh5vPL8McbDMVC4y4Di76.1 See you soon. David
  
Blood Serum, complex Hydrogel, and Scaffolding of tissue like material.
A possible cause for triggering of rapid clots via cell mimicry agents. Complex technologies combined in aid of what seems to be a trans-humanist…
Meeting Sunday 6am Brisbane time
Hi guys, I look forward to a catch up tomorrow. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89779602167?pwd=F1tl0IbnXaQ0DTf461zSwcSMzkvE3B.1 David
  
Blood reaches new catastrophic levels of alteration. DOD Erythromer like tech in full swing. Coacervates, Proteinosomes, and more.
No one can hide this now. All one has to do is look on a good lab grade industrial scope.
