Meeting Sunday 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys, Shortish meeting tomorrow as Karl and I presenting at the local Stop Digital ID rally…
May 4
•
David Nixon
2
April 2024
Meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys, Look forward to seeing those keen to join us: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82745720605?pwd=bHaLaCsDZzEUSI6HXEoZ9UMUvqzYga.1 Karl and I spent time…
Apr 27
•
David Nixon
6
“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.
David A. Hughes School of Social and Political Sciences University of Lincoln Lincoln, UK
Apr 21
•
David Nixon
69
15
A short video with David and I explaining part of our work so far.
Whats in the shots, water, on Rapid antigen tests, and more.
Published on Karl.C’s Substack
•
Apr 21
meeting Sunday morning 7am Brisbane time
Hi Guys, Plenty to discuss tomorrow. I am planning for a 2 hour meeting. I am keen to have a look at the microfluidic pumps that we are observing…
Apr 20
•
David Nixon
4
1
Interview on Cafe Locked Out
Hi guys, Last night Karl and I had an interview with Michael Griffith and Paul Oosterhuis. It was a lot of fun, you know in a black humour sort of way…
Apr 17
•
David Nixon
64
11
The Case for Synthetic Blood
Hi guys, Last week I had an interview with Canadian Chris James - “A Warrior Calls”, We covered a lot of my previous work but the focus was on the…
Apr 16
•
David Nixon
82
34
The blood reaches new levels of tragic alteration.
More undeniably obvious nanotechnology processes obsessed in HD.
Published on Karl.C’s Substack
•
Apr 16
Meeting 7am Sunday Brisbane time
Hi Y'all, Meeting in 2 1/2 hrs for those keen. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85701600428?pwd=buhipXkAsoh5vPL8McbDMVC4y4Di76.1 See you soon. David
Apr 13
•
David Nixon
1
6
Blood Serum, complex Hydrogel, and Scaffolding of tissue like material.
A possible cause for triggering of rapid clots via cell mimicry agents. Complex technologies combined in aid of what seems to be a trans-humanist…
Published on Karl.C’s Substack
•
Apr 7
Meeting Sunday 6am Brisbane time
Hi guys, I look forward to a catch up tomorrow. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89779602167?pwd=F1tl0IbnXaQ0DTf461zSwcSMzkvE3B.1 David
Apr 6
•
David Nixon
4
10
Blood reaches new catastrophic levels of alteration. DOD Erythromer like tech in full swing. Coacervates, Proteinosomes, and more.
No one can hide this now. All one has to do is look on a good lab grade industrial scope.
Published on Karl.C’s Substack
•
Apr 1
